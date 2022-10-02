Pope appeals to Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine

The pope implored “the Russian Federation president, also for the love of his people, to stop this spiral of violence and death.”

He then urged Zelenskyy to “be open to serious proposals to peace,'' and called upon ”all protagonists of international life and political leaders with insistence to do all they can to put an end to the war,'' avoiding “dangerous escalation.”

Francis called for the “recourse to all diplomatic instruments to end this huge tragedy.” In his address he called war “a horror” and “madness.”

He expressed anguish that “the world is learning about the geography of Ukraine” through the names of its cities and towns, now associated with the death of civilians, including Bucha and Mariupol.

Throughout the war, Francis has denounced the recourse to arms and urged dialogue. But recently, he stressed Ukraine's right to defend itself from aggression.

