Pope asks for prayers for pilgrimage to 'heart of Europe'

He said the pilgrimage will be marked by prayer “in the heart of Europe."

Francis thanked all those who prepared the trip and affectionately greeted “all those awaiting me and whom I wish from my heart to meet."

In his remarks, he paid tribute to “so many heroic” faithful, who persevered despite “hostilities and persecutions.” Francis didn't elaborate. But it appeared to be a reference to conflicts that bloodied Europe and decades of rule in the 20th century by officially atheist Communist authorities in much of Central and Eastern Europe.

May those heroic examples “help Europe to bear witness, even today, not so much in words, but above all in deeds, with works of mercy and welcome" to the faith, the pope said.

