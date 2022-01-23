Hamburger icon
Pope calls for day of prayer for peace for Ukraine

Pope Francis holds the sacred host as he celebrates mass to mark the day of the Word of God, in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis holds the sacred host as he celebrates mass to mark the day of the Word of God, in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
Pope Francis has expressed his concern over “rising tensions” in Ukraine that threaten peace, and called for political talks that put at the center "human brotherhood instead of partisan interests."

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his concern over “rising tensions” in Ukraine that threaten peace, and called for political talks that put at the center “human brotherhood instead of partisan interests."

“I am following with concern the rising tensions that threaten to inflict a new blow to peace in Ukraine, and put in question the security in Europe with even wider repercussions," Francis said.

Francis called for a day of prayer for peace on Wednesday so that political talks may focus on “human brotherhood instead of partisan interests,” adding “those who pursue their own goals to the detriment of others despise their own human vocation because we have all been created as brothers.”

Pope Francis greets the crowd as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis greets the crowd as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

