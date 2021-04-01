Pope celebrates surprise Holy Thursday with ousted cardinal

Becciu at the time was the No. 2 in the Vatican secretariat of state, and enjoyed full authority to manage the department’s substantial asset portfolio, including using it for charitable donations.

Becciu has filed a 10 million-euro defamation lawsuit against L'Espresso, claiming its report, and months of other damaging articles citing unnamed Vatican prosecutors, ruined his reputation and eliminated his chances of becoming pope.

Francis was able to celebrate the service with Becciu after he cancelled his participation in the Vatican’s official Holy Thursday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, delegating it instead to the dean of the College of Cardinals.

The Vatican never explained why Francis was skipping the official service. Francis has traditionally traveled to a prison or refugee center for the Holy Thursday service, which usually involves a foot-washing ritual to symbolize Jesus’ willingness to serve others.

Since Becciu's ouster, the conduct of the Vatican's criminal prosecutors investigating a host of allegedly corrupt financial deals have come under increasing criticism. They have suffered a string of defeats in foreign courts ruling that their searches were illegitimate, their arrest warrants unenforceable and their requests for asset seizures "appallingly" full of misrepresentations and omissions.

