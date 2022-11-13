Pope denounces 'sirens of populism' as he marks day for poor

Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon. He denounced the indifference the world shows them as well as the “prophets of doom” who fuel fear and conspiracies about them for personal gain.

“Let us not be enchanted by the sirens of populism, which exploit people’s real needs by facile and hasty solutions,” Francis said.