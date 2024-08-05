Pope Francis' close ally, Cardinal Sean O' Malley, retires as archbishop of Boston at age 80

St. John Paul II had tapped O’Malley to take over in Boston in 2003 at the height of the clergy sexual abuse scandal that had exploded there following an investigation by the Boston Globe newspaper. Revelations of years of abuse and coverups by the church led to the downfall of then-archbishop Cardinal Bernard Law, who resigned in disgrace in December 2002.

At age 80, O’Malley is five years beyond the normal retirement age for bishops.

Francis has long expressed his esteem for the Franciscan friar and selected him as a founding member of his core cardinal advisers, known as the C9.

In that role O’Malley advised Francis not only on child protection issues, but also helped design the reform of the Vatican bureaucracy.