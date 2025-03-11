Pope Francis follows Vatican spiritual retreat as doctors say he's no longer in imminent danger

Dr. Carmelo D’Asero, an infectious diseases specialist and expert in geriatric diseases, said Francis was clearly making slow and gradual progress, but still had not recovered fully. He said it remains to be seen how and when he can return to the Vatican, and whether he will need supplemental oxygen to breathe going forward.

“We must not forget that he has been hospitalized for one month,” said D’Asero, who is not involved in Francis’ care. He noted that the arrival of spring in Rome should help. Francis’ bronchitis typically flares during the winter months.

“We are entering a warm seasons, which is surely good for those who suffer of respiratory diseases,” he said. “I think he will go back to work, but with smaller workloads and with a constantly monitored oxygen therapy.”

Francis, who has chronic lung disease, is still using supplemental oxygen during the day and a ventilation mask at night to help him breathe.

The Vatican said Francis resumed physical and respiratory physiotherapy Tuesday, and followed the Vatican’s weeklong spiritual retreat via videoconference for a third day.

“It really makes me happy, because we were sad as it looked like he was not recovering," said Sister Maria Letizia Salazar, a nun who was praying for Francis on Tuesday outside the Gemelli hospital. “But now that I’ve got this news I am very happy."

This week also counts some important anniversaries for Francis: Tuesday is the 67th anniversary of his entry into the Jesuit religious order’s novitiate, and Thursday marks the 12th anniversary of his election as pope.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP