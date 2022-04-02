Pope heads to Malta; Migration, Ukraine war top his agenda

The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said migration will top the agenda for Francis’ trip and said Europe’s reception of Ukrainian refugees was “truly admirable.”

“I hope that this tragic experience can also really help to grow, to increase sensitivity also towards the other migration, the one that comes from the south,” he told Vatican Media.

Although short, the two-day visit was already going to be challenging for the 85-year-old Francis, who has had increasing trouble walking due to an inflamed ligament in his right knee. He has struggled in recent days to stand up from his chair and climb stairs, and his limping gait from sciatica has appeared more pronounced.

While he was able to use the elevator to board the plane, Francis is due to board a catamaran Saturday afternoon for a sailing trip to the island of Gozo, and on Sunday plans to descend the steps into the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the elevator was decided upon in the past day to avoid subjecting the pontiff to unnecessary strain. He suggested a similar measure was expected in Valletta.

Francis had been due to visit Malta in May 2020, but postponed the visit after the coronavirus pandemic hit. The rescheduled trip comes as the Catholic Church in the overwhelmingly Catholic country is preparing for its first in-person Easter Week celebrations in two years.

Maltese Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who is also a top Vatican official, asked for prayers for the visit, not least because of Francis’ catamaran trip Saturday.

“That should be lovely if he has the right weather for it, but the last two weekends before the pope’s trip have been an unmitigated disaster weather-wise,” Scicluna told The Associated Press. “So we pray for something we cannot organize: the weather.”

Caption FILE - People take part in a demonstration against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Pope Francis heads to Malta on April 2, 2022 with the refugee exodus from Ukraine casting a haunting backdrop to a migration drama that for years has focused on Malta and the plight of desperate people who arrive there seeking shelter in Europe (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP, FIle) Credit: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse

Caption FILE - Pope Francis, center, poses for a photo with Ukraine's Ambassador to the Holy See, Andriy Yurash, fourth from right, and a group of Ukrainian mothers and children refugees, at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Pope Francis heads to Malta on April 2, 2022 with the refugee exodus from Ukraine casting a haunting backdrop to a migration drama that for years has focused on Malta and the plight of desperate people who arrive there seeking shelter in Europe (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) Credit: Andrew Medichini