Pope hopes to visit South Sudan, Lebanon if security permits

“We have been glad to see the small progress you have made, but know it is not enough for your people to feel the full effect of peace,” they wrote. “When we visit, we long to bear witness to a changed nation.”

On Lebanon, Francis said he wanted to offer the Lebanese faithful “words of comfort and encouragement” after a particularly difficult year and said he hoped to visit them “as soon as possible."

“I am deeply troubled to see the suffering and anguish that has sapped the native resilience and resourcefulness,” of Lebanon, he said. “It is even more painful to see you deprived of your precious aspirations to live in peace and to continue being, for our time and our world, a message of freedom and a witness to harmonious coexistence.

Lebanon is suffering the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, which has only worsened with the spread of coronavirus and the massive blast at Beirut’s port, which destroyed the facility, killed more than 200 people and caused widespread destruction. The World Bank has warned that Lebanon faces an “arduous and prolonged depression,” with the country's real gross domestic product projected to plunge by nearly 20%.