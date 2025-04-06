Pope makes surprise appearance at St. Peter’s Square, 2 weeks after leaving hospital

“Good Sunday to everyone,’’ Francis said, speaking into a microphone, which he tapped to make sure it was working on a second attempt. “Thank you very much.”

The pontiff’s voice sounded stronger than when he addressed well-wishers outside of Gemelli hospital on the day of his release March 23, after battling life-threatening pneumonia during a five-week hospital stay. He has just completed two weeks of at least two months of doctor-ordered rest as he continues physical, respiratory and speech therapy, as well as treatment for a lingering lung infection.

The pope referred to his experience with illness in both the traditional Sunday blessing and the homily read by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, organizer of the Holy Year that is expected to bring some 30 million pilgrims to Rome.

Addressing the sick among the crowd, the pope said in the homily read by Fisichella that "In this moment of my life I share a lot: the experience of infirmity, feeling weak, depending on the others for many things, needing support.

"It is not easy, but it is a school in which we learn every day to love and to let ourselves be loved, without demanding and without rejecting, without regretting, without despairing, grateful to God and to our brothers for the good that we receieve, trusting for what is still to come.''

He also urged the faithful not to push the fragile from their lives "as unfortunately a certain mentality does today. Let's not ostracize pain from our surroundings. Let's instead make it an opportunity to grow together, to cultivate hope.''

In the traditional Sunday blessing, he offered prayers for doctors, nurses and health care workers "who are not always helped to work in inadequate conditions, at times the victims of aggression. Their mission is not easy and must be supported and respected.''

Barry reported from Milan.

