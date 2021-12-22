Pope meets Afghan family relocated to Italy for child's care

Francis had stressed that message during his Dec. 2-6 visit to Cyprus and Greece, most poignantly when he met with refugees at a camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. It was his first trip back to Lesbos since he he brought back a dozen Syrian refugees aboard his plane at the end of a 2016 visit.

While there, he learned of the health care needs of the 1 1/2-year-old Afghan boy. The Vatican didn't identify the family or say what medical care he needs. He had scrambled onto the steps of the Vatican audience hall and was sitting there when the pope arrived for the encounter Wednesday morning.