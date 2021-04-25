Pope ordains 9 priests, saying: stay humble, compassionate

“If you do that, don't be afraid, all will go well,” in their new roles as priests, Francis said.

Financial scandals and instances of clergy living in posh quarters, including at the Vatican, have tainted the church's teaching that humility and poverty are virtues.

One of the newly ordained is a 40-year-old Italian who had worked as an artistic director before deciding he wanted to become a priest. Another Italian said in his biography that he loves soccer and had even tried out for Roma, one of the Italian capital's major league soccer clubs, but turned down an offer to study for the priesthood instead.

Last year, with Italy in the first wave of the pandemic, the basilica ordination by the pope was skipped. This year, at the ceremony's end, Francis, looking relaxed, after taking a group photos with the new priests still wearing their masks, asked the nine to remove their masks for another photo opportunity, and smiling, the nine eagerly complied.

New priests lie face down on the ground during their ordination ceremony lead by Pope Francis, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Nine new priests lie face down on the ground during their ordination ceremony lead by Pope Francis, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Pope Francis tells newly ordained priests to remove their face masks, used to curb the spread of COVID-19, for a group photo at the end of their ordination ceremony, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Pope Francis tells newly ordained priests to remove their face masks, used to curb the spread of COVID-19, for a group photo at the end of their ordination ceremony, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Pope Francis tells newly ordained priests to remove their face masks, used to curb the spread of COVID-19, for a group photo at the end of their ordination ceremony, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Pope Francis poses for a group photo with newly ordained priests after he told them they could remove their face masks, used to curb the spread of COVID-19, at the end of their ordination ceremony, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Pope Francis poses for a group photo with newly ordained priests, wearing face masks, used to curb the spread of COVID-19, at the end of their ordination ceremony, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Pope Francis greets relatives of newly ordained priests at the end of their ordination ceremony, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Prelates, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, attend a ceremony led by Pope Francis to ordain nine new priests, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Pope Francis leads a ceremony to ordain nine new priests, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Pope Francis puts his hands on the head of a newly ordained priest during a ceremony inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

A new priest lie face down on the ground during his ordination ceremony lead by Pope Francis, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini