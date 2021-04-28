Pope ousts leadership of Ecuadorian diocese amid complaints

In a January essay published in the Catholic blog “Redes Christianas,” Serrano wrote that the faithful had to pay for sacraments in the diocese, and that her letters to the Vatican denouncing such practices had fallen on deaf ears. She also cited reports of a culture of homosexuality among its priests as well as “a number of priests with children in the diocese, some recognized and others not.”

Parrilla, in his Feb. 19 letter, acknowledged there were some “shadows" and sins in the Riobamba church, but insisted that it was still able to “love and serve the poorest, the farmers and the indigenous."

The Ecuadorian bishops conference said in a statement on its website that Francis had named a temporary administrator for the dioceses, the auxiliary bishop of Cuenca, Bishop Bolivar Piedra. The Vatican, however, didn’t announce that nomination in its brief report Wednesday.

The Ecuadorian bishops said they expressed their appreciation for Parrilla for his service and offered prayers for Piedra.