Pope prays for kindness to refugees as he wraps Malta visit

Just this week, a German aid group urged Malta to take in 106 migrants rescued off Libya; Malta demurred and on Saturday the mayor of Palermo, Sicily, said the city was ready to welcome them.

Francis is wrapping up his trip with an outdoor Mass in Valletta and an afternoon visit to a shelter run by volunteers that can house around 50 migrants and provide them with educational and medical services. Most of its current occupants hail from Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan and made the perilous Mediterranean crossing from Libya.

The trip, though short, has been particularly taxing for the 85-year-old pontiff, who is suffering from painful strained right knee ligaments. He had to use an elevator to get on and off the plane and his limping gait from sciatica has appeared more pronounced.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

