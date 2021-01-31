Pope sets date to honor 'forgotten' grandparents and elders

“Their voice is precious because they sing the praises of God and preserve the roots of peoples,” Francis said from the Apostolic Palace Library instead of from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square to discourage crowds from gathering in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They remind us that old age is a gift, and that grandparents are the ring linking generations, to transmit to young people the experience of life and faith,'' the pope said.

"Grandparents, so many times, are forgotten, and we forget this richness of safeguarding and transmitting roots,'' Francis said.

“It's important that grandparents encounter grandchildren and grandchildren encounter grandparents," Francis said. He added that “grandparents will dream, will have great desires, in regards to grandchildren, and the young, taking strength from grandparents, will go forward.”