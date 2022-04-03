Pope still working on meeting Russian Orthodox patriarch

“I said the availability is always there. There is not a ‘No,’” he said. But he stressed that any such trip would have to be evaluated to see if it would help or not, or could even be done.

Francis was also asked about his health, given his clear struggles walking during the two-day trip to Malta. He used an elevator to board and descend from the plane, and at times he needed assistance getting up from his chair.

“My health is a bit capricious,” he said. “I have this problem with my knee which makes problems of mobility and walking. It’s a bit painful. But it’s getting better. At least I can move.”

He revealed that a few weeks ago, he couldn’t walk — an apparent reference to the rest ordered up by his doctors that forced the cancellation of a trip to Florence and Francis’ participation in an Ash Wednesday procession.

“We’ll see if I go back (to that),” he said. “There’s some doubt because at this age, you don’t know how it’ll end up. We’ll hope it turns out OK.”

