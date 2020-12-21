Pope tells Vatican bureaucrats to stop gossipy conflicts

Like the rest of the world, the Vatican’s 2020 was marked by a virus lockdown that grounded the globe-trotting pope, canceled his weekly appointments with the faithful and shuttered the Vatican Museums, the Holy See’s main source of revenue. Those pastoral and financial setbacks have been compounded by a scandal over the Holy See’s bungled 350 million euro investment in a London real estate venture that is now the subject of a corruption investigation.

The scandal, which has been fueled by leaks from within, has exposed divisive turf wars within the hierarchy and has led to the downfall of a high-ranking cardinal, among other casualties.

Francis asked that the church not be judged on the crises of the past or present.

“If a certain realism leads us to see our recent history only as a series of mishaps, scandals and failings, sins and contradictions, short-circuits and setbacks in our witness, we should not fear,” he said. Instead, he said, such crises require an openness to change and discern a way forward.

Faithful gather in St. Peter's Square on the occasion of the Angelus prayer at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia