Pope: Vatican seeks talks on Nicaragua's Catholic crackdown

“These women are great revolutionaries, of the Gospel. They aren’t making war against anyone. Actually, we all need them. One cannot understand this gesture. But we hope they can go back.”

The Vatican has been exceedingly measured in its public reaction to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's crackdown, limiting itself to a statement of concern after Sommertag was forced out as the Holy See's ambassador and then again last month when Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Alvarez was put under house arrest.

Vatican officials have said they haven’t wanted to escalate the conflict by publicly admonishing Ortega’s administration. Sommertag’s appointment in West Africa creates a formal opening in the Vatican’s Managua embassy that the Vatican would presumably seek to fill with someone else if the Ortega government approves his credentials.

