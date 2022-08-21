Pope voices worry over bishop's detention in Nicaragua

The National Police confirmed the detentions, saying the operation was carried out to allow “the citizenry and families of Matagalpa to recover normalcy.” It didn’t cite specific charges.

“For several days, a positive communication from the Matagalpa diocese was awaited with a lot of patience, prudence and sense of responsibility, that never materialized,” the statement said. “With the continuation of the destabilizing and provocative activities, the aforementioned public order operation became necessary.”

Álvarez was held under guard at a house in Managua and allowed to meet with relatives and Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, the police statement said. The police didn't name the priests who were taken into custody.

Álvarez has been a key religious voice in discussions of Nicaragua’s future since 2018, when a wave of protests against Ortega’s government led to a sweeping crackdown on opponents.

Ortega’s government arrested dozens of opposition leaders last year, including seven potential presidential candidates. They were sentenced to prison this year in quick trials closed to the public.

Ortega has contended the pro-democracy protests were carried out with foreign backing and with the support of the Catholic church.

The former Marxist guerrilla infuriated the Vatican in the 1980s, but gradually forged an alliance with the church as he moved to regain the presidency in 2007 after a long period out of power.

But days before last year’s presidential election that resulted in Ortega winning a fourth consecutive term, he accused the Central American nation's Catholic bishops of having drafted a political proposal in 2018 on behalf “of the terrorists, at the service of the Yankees." He also contended the bishops weree "also terrorists.”

In March, Nicaragua expelled the papal nuncio, the Vatican’s top diplomat in Nicaragua.

The government has shut eight Matagalpa province radio stations, seven of them run by the Catholic church.

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis addresses the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, during his traditional Sunday's noon appearance. Calling for sincere dialogue, Pope Francis on Sunday voiced worry about the situation in Nicaragua, where police last week detained a bishop critical of President Daniel Ortega's administration as the government there turned increasingly tolerant of dissent. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis addresses the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, during his traditional Sunday's noon appearance. Calling for sincere dialogue, Pope Francis on Sunday voiced worry about the situation in Nicaragua, where police last week detained a bishop critical of President Daniel Ortega's administration as the government there turned increasingly tolerant of dissent. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis