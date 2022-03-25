Pope's peace prayer for Ukraine recalls Fatima prophecy

To hammer home the universal nature of the event, the Vatican translated the text of the prayer into three dozen languages. Retired Pope Benedict XVI participated from his home in the Vatican gardens. A papal envoy celebrated a simultaneous service at the shrine in Fatima.

The Fatima story dates to 1917, when according to tradition, Portuguese siblings Francisco and Jacinta Marto and their cousin Lucia said the Virgin Mary appeared to them six times and confided to them three secrets. The first two described an apocalyptic image of hell, foretold the end of World War I and the start of World War II, and portended the rise and fall of Soviet communism. The children were between 7 and 10 years old at the time.

In 2000, the Vatican disclosed the long-awaited third secret, describing it as foretelling the May 13, 1981, assassination attempt against St. John Paul II in St. Peter’s Square.

According to later writings by Lucia, who became a nun and died in 2005, Russia would be converted and peace would reign if the pope and all the bishops of the world consecrated Russia to the “Immaculate Heart of Mary.” Lucia later claimed that John Paul fulfilled that prophecy during a Mass on March 25, 1984, exactly 38 years ago Friday, even though he never specified Russia in the prayer.

The text of Francis’ prayer corrected that 1984 omission. It reads: “Therefore, Mother of God and our Mother, to your Immaculate Heart we solemnly entrust and consecrate ourselves, the Church and all humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine.” It adds: “Grant that war may end and peace spread throughout the world.”

In his homily Friday, Francis said the act of consecration of Russia and Ukraine to Mary's immaculate heart was “not a magic formula, but a spiritual act” that was taking place “even as bombs are destroying the homes of many of our defenseless Ukrainian brothers and sisters.”

The Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, tweeted from inside the basilica his appreciation of the service, which he said was “another attempt to defend (Ukraine) from devil's war.”

Russia's ambassador to Italy, Sergey Razov, earlier in the day defended Russia's “special military action” in Ukraine and said Moscow's references to its nuclear arsenal in the past month were not a threat but "only a reflection on potential scenarios if Russian national security was put at risk.”

For some traditionalist Catholics, Francis' pronunciation of Russia in the prayer, as well as his invitation for all the world's bishops to join him, fulfills the original Fatima prophecy. Some quibbled over his inclusion of Ukraine, while others said the original call for Russia's “conversion” — presumably to Catholicism — might well have been a priority for the Catholic Church in 1917 but was not a focus of the Vatican's evangelization project now.

Soon after Francis announced his plans to hold the consecration prayer, Patriarch Kirill said he was inviting the Russian Orthodox to direct prayers to the Mother of God, too. Kirill has called for peace, but he has also seemingly justified the invasion by invoking Russia and Ukraine as “one people” and describing the conflict as a “metaphysical” battle.

The Rev. Stefano Caprio, a former Catholic missionary in Russia and a professor of Russian history and culture at the Pontifical Oriental Institute in Rome, said Kirill is hardly the most hawkish of Russian patriarchs and is presumably under pressure to toe the Kremlin’s official line.

But in comments to reporters this week, Caprio noted that the Catholic and Orthodox prayers being offered up Friday carry some significant ambiguities.

“The problem is that these are two different interpretations: the Madonna who favors peace, and the Madonna who supports the war,” he said.

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Pope Francis gestures as he presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis gestures as he presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis prays during a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Pope Francis prays during a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis gestures during a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis gestures during a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis gestures as he presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis gestures as he presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption FILE - Pope Francis leads a candle light vigil prayer at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima on May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis is presiding Friday over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. Francis has invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer Friday afternoon. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte) Credit: Paulo Duarte Credit: Paulo Duarte Caption FILE - Pope Francis leads a candle light vigil prayer at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima on May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis is presiding Friday over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. Francis has invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer Friday afternoon. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte) Credit: Paulo Duarte Credit: Paulo Duarte

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption FILE - Pope Francis prays in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary as he celebrates a mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima on May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis is presiding Friday over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. Francis has invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer Friday afternoon. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Caption FILE - Pope Francis prays in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary as he celebrates a mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima on May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis is presiding Friday over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. Francis has invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer Friday afternoon. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Pope Francis Pope francis walks past his pastoral staff during a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Pope Francis Pope francis walks past his pastoral staff during a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Pope Francis presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited