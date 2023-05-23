Pope's Ukraine peace envoy blasts war as a 'pandemic' that affects everyone

Quoting Francis, Zuppi recalled the pontiff's frequent, emotional expressions of solidarity with the “martyred” Ukrainian people, and appeared to address the frequent criticism of the Vatican’s diplomatic tradition of neutrality and Francis’ unwillingness to publicly call out the Kremlin.

Zuppi suggested Francis was by no means neutral in demanding peace.

“We are grateful today for his prophecy, so rare today when talking about peace seems to avoid taking sides or fail to acknowledge responsibility,” he said.

Saying all Christians are called to do their part to bring peace, he said: “War is a pandemic. It involves all of us.”

“The church and Christians believe in peace, we are all called to be peacemakers, even more so in the terrible storm of conflicts,” he said.

Francis announced the existence of a peace mission while en route home last month from Hungary, where he met with an envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church, which has strongly supported the war. In the weeks since, Francis has met at the Vatican with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who made clear he would not accept territorial concessions and rejected Francis’ reference to victims on both sides of the conflict, saying there can be no equivalence between victim and aggressor.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP