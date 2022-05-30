Popular Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead at 28

Most of his singles have an English title even though the songs were mainly sung in Punjabi. His glossy music videos were most famous for his rap lyrics and often focused on macho culture. His debut album in 2018 made it to Canada’s Billboard Albums chart.

Moose Wala was a controversial figure, in part due to his lyrical style. In 2020, police charged him under India's Arms Act for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his songs.

His latest track, “The Last Ride," was released earlier this month.

The rapper joined India’s Congress Party last year and unsuccessfully ran in the state’s assembly elections.

Punjab’s chief minister Bhagwant Mann said “no culprit will be spared” and that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the murder.

Rahul Gandhi, a senior Congress leader, took to Twitter to express his condolences over the killing.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist,” he said.