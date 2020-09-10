Portland, Oregon, demonstrators gather near police precinct

Shortly before 10 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau said the demonstrators had blocked streets near the precinct. Some of the protesters had come to the area after rallying at a nearby park, according to social media.

The agency issued the following warning to the demonstrators on Twitter: “To those gathered at North Precinct: You are not to enter the property of North Precinct. Southeast Emerson Street is closed between NE MLK and NE 6th Ave. If you enter the property, you are trespassing and subject to arrest, citation, and/or the use of crowd control munitions."