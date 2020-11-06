Portland, Oregon rejects bid to cut $18M more from police

The commission voted in June to cut nearly $16 million from the police — eliminating school resource officers, transit police and a gun violence reduction unit — and the force has also suffered pandemic-related budget cuts.

Police accountability has been a driving issue in Portland since the killing of George Floyd in May and was one of the biggest issues in the mayor's race. Portland has been roiled by five months of near-nightly Black Lives Matter protests and Wheeler has come under intense criticism for what many see as an overly aggressive police force.

A challenger to Wheeler’s left who attended dozens of protests against racial injustice and police brutality almost beat him by doubling down on a platform of police reform and proposed police budget cuts of $50 million, among other things.

And while protests around the country focused on the vote count in the U.S. presidential election this week, protests in Portland were centered on racial injustice and police brutality.

On Thursday, a day after demonstrators smashed windows in the downtown, a group of protesters stood in heavy rain for several hours to call for authorities to reopen an investigation into the fatal police shooting death of a 27-year-old Black man two years ago.

A grand jury in 2018 concluded that officers were justified in opening fire on Patrick Kimmons. Authorities said Kimmons was armed and had already fired shots at two other men when police showed up and fired 12 shots, striking him nine times.

Kimmons' death has nonetheless been one of two recent police shootings at the forefront of protesters' demands for police reform and his mother holds weekly protests calling for authorities to reopen the case.

Defunding the police and Black Lives Matter protesters speak alongside Back The Blue protesters, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

Back The Blue supporters stand next to Black Lives Matter supporters calling for the defunding of the police, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein