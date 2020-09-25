Portland protesters set fire at police building, 14 arrested

Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said Wednesday night’s demonstrations were the most violent that Portland has experienced since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minnesota after a white officer held a knee to his neck.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt — who has been criticized for dismissing cases against hundreds of protesters — condemned the violence and called for calm.

Thirteen people were arrested during Wednesday night's demonstration.

U.S. agents with the Federal Protective Service, who were guarding a federal courthouse nearby, offered assistance during the demonstration and Portland police accepted because it was an “emergency need in the moment,” Davis told reporters Thursday.

The right-wing group Proud Boys plans a rally in Portland this Saturday to support President Donald Trump and the police.