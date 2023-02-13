X
Dark Mode Toggle

Portugal church sex abuse study finds 512 alleged victims

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
A committee that has been examining historic child sex abuse in Portuguese Catholic Church says 512 alleged victims have come forward

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A committee that has been examining historic child sex abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church says 512 alleged victims have come forward.

Senior Portuguese church officials had previously claimed that only a handful of cases had occurred.

The Independent Committee for the Study of Child Abuse in the Catholic Church, set up by Portuguese bishops just over a year ago, looked into alleged cases from 1950 onward. The panel produced its final report Monday. Portuguese bishops are due to discuss the report next month.

The statute of limitations has expired on most of the alleged cases.

In Other News
1
Philippines says China ship used laser to hinder coast guard
2
Palestinian medics: Israeli army kills man in West Bank raid
3
Thousands march in Israel as Netanyahu allies push overhaul
4
Independent radio station in Cambodia shut on order of PM
5
EU foresees economy improving, but inflation still painful
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top