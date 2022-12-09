BreakingNews
Moraine approves tax abatement for Fuyao Glass America’s expansion
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Portugal coach: Ronaldo did not threaten to leave World Cup

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
Portugal coach Fernando Santos says Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave Qatar after being dropped from the team to play Switzerland at the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave the World Cup after being dropped from the team to play Switzerland in the round of 16, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Friday.

Santos did acknowledge his star player was “not happy” to be told he was not in the starting lineup in a private meeting on Tuesday after lunch, hours before the game.

Ronaldo’s replacement Gonçalo Ramos scored three goals in 6-1 win. The all-time leading scorer for Portugal came off the bench in the 74th minute.

“Cristiano obviously was not very happy about it. He told me ‘Do you really think it’s a good idea?’” Santos said one day before facing Morocco in the quarterfinals.

“He has never told me that he wanted to leave the national team,” Santos said in translated comments, dismissing reports in Portuguese media. “It is time we stopped with this conversation and the controversies. He celebrated all the goals that we scored."

“It is time for you to leave Ronaldo alone in acknowledgement of what he did for Portuguese football,” the coach said.

Santos declined to say if he would change the team and restore Ronaldo to face Morocco.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

In Other News
1
Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress
2
Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%
3
France, Spain, Portugal to build hydrogen pipeline by 2030
4
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent
5
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top