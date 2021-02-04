Portugal vaccine rollout gets new chief after unsteady start

Rear Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, who was already head of the vaccine task force as part of its military support, said that as its new chief he had a long to-do list. But he noted that the European Commission is leading the bloc’s vaccine purchase program.

“The problem is not in the vaccination process itself,” he told reporters late Wednesday. “It’s in the vaccines arriving here, and that’s a process at a pan-European level, so Portugal can’t do much more.”

He said he intended to tighten controls on who gets the vaccine after some people allegedly took them out of turn, including family members of public officials and health workers.

___

Follow AP coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at:

Funeral agency workers move the coffin of a COVID-19 victim to be cremated at a cemetery in Alcabideche, outside Lisbon, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Portugal is facing a pandemic surge that has made it the world's worst-hit country by size of population. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca