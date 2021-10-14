Postal worker's mother says he was bullied before shooting

She said she feels sorry for the families of the victims, and apologized to them.

Customer service manager James Wilson and customer service supervisor Demetria Dortch were killed, according to Shri Green, an area vice president with the National Association of Postal Supervisors.

Law enforcement authorities have released little to no information about the shootings or those killed. Postal inspectors have not responded to repeated requests for comment, and The Associated Press has been unable to reach the victims' families for their comment.

Friends of Dortch have posted messages on social media calling her a good friend and great supervisor. Wilson was described in local media as "a humble soul, one of the nicest supervising managers you could ever wish there was,” by his cousin, postal worker Roxanne Rogers.

Caption Memphis Police Department officers work the scene of a post office after a shooting, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn. Police investigated a shooting Tuesday at a post office in an historic neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, the third high-profile shooting in the region in weeks.(Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Credit: Patrick Lantrip Credit: Patrick Lantrip

