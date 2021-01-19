Poster artist helped connect candidates, voters in Georgia

Litman, known on social media as @voteruthless, would chat with prospective voters and let them choose their favorite colors for the customized portraits. They would watch him work through clouds of spray paint, and within a few minutes the posters would be done.

Ellen Foster, Ossoff’s campaign manager, credited Litman with bringing “a lot of excitement to the campaign trail.” She called his efforts “an organic and fresh way to engage voters while also creating buzz for this movement.”

Litman had previously done artwork featuring 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. But he said none of them were as popular as his work centered on the Georgia Senate races. By the time the campaigns ended, he figured he had produced about 3,500 posters.

“I’ve refined this get-out-the-vote model of co-creating politically themed art over the past few years,” Litman said. “It is so powerful in attracting people, young and old and all backgrounds.”

U.S. Senator-elect Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., right, spray paints a campaign poster with Brandon Litman, 39, left, of Brooklyn, N.Y. after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

A campaign poster sits on the ground near where artist Brandon Litman, 39, of Brooklyn, N.Y., spray paints more posters after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Artist Brandon Litman paints a U.S. Senator-elect Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., campaign poster for voters after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Artist Brandon Litman paints a U.S. Senator-elect Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., campaign poster for voters waiting in line after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Artist Brandon Litman reaches for a can of spray paint before making a campaign poster for voters, after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Artist Brandon Litman holds up a U.S. Senator-elect Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., campaign poster after spray painting it after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Artist Brandon Litman looks for a color to paint a U.S. Senator-elect Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., campaign poster for voters waiting in line after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson