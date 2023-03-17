Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta’s Paradise' rapper Coolio

"Long Live Coolio" will be the first posthumous album release from the "Gangsta's Paradise" star and the first single, "TAG 'You It,'" dropped Friday featuring Too $hort and DJ Wino.

The raunchy single's video — that begins with Coolio and Too $hort in a boxing ring as various women gyrate — marks the last piece of visual content Coolio appeared in before his death from cardiac arrest on Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59.