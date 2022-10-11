Potential jurors questioned in NYC bike path attack trial

At a June 2018 court appearance, Saipov said through an interpreter that he cared about Allah and the holy war being waged by the Islamic State.

U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick told potential jurors that if they are chosen, they won’t return for opening statements until late October or early November. The trial could last until the end of January, he said.

Initially, he is questioning about 15 possible jurors a day among over 700 who filled out questionnaires in August. Some questions focused Tuesday on answers some jurors had given to questions about the death penalty.

One woman, for instance, said that she doesn't believe in the death penalty, but that she would keep an open mind and make decisions based on the evidence and the facts.

“Personally, I don't believe in it, but if I have to make a decision, I will," she said.