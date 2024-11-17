Poultry infected with bird flu found on commercial farm in England

It was England's first confirmation of H5N1 in kept birds this season. The virus was also recently found in wild birds in the southwest of England and in continental Europe, the department said.

The H5N1 bird flu has been spreading in the U.S. among wild birds, poultry, cows and other animals.

Recently, health officials in Canada confirmed that a British Columbia teen had contracted bird flu and said the virus was related to a poultry outbreak in the province.