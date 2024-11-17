Poultry infected with bird flu found on commercial farm in England

Poultry on a commercial farm in England have been infected with the bird flu virus
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

Poultry on a commercial farm in England have been infected with the bird flu virus, the U.K. government said Sunday.

The H5N1 virus was found in kept birds in St. Ives, a seaside town in Cornwall. All the poultry in the infected area will be humanely culled, according to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs.

It was England's first confirmation of H5N1 in kept birds this season. The virus was also recently found in wild birds in the southwest of England and in continental Europe, the department said.

The H5N1 bird flu has been spreading in the U.S. among wild birds, poultry, cows and other animals.

Recently, health officials in Canada confirmed that a British Columbia teen had contracted bird flu and said the virus was related to a poultry outbreak in the province.

In Other News
1
Randle hits 3 at the buzzer to lift Timberwolves over Booker, Suns with...
2
3 hurt when small plane crashes near Southern California dragstrip...
3
Jordan Love runs for go-ahead TD and Packers beat Bears on Karl Brooks'...
4
More logging is proposed to help curb wildfires in the US Pacific...
5
Richardson's late TD run leads Colts to a 28-27 victory over Rodgers...