Powell highlights Fed's commitment to 'inclusive' recovery

"A strong labor market delivers broad-reaching benefits and extends those benefits in particular to low- and moderate-income communities,” Powell said.

Powell's remarks opened a conference of central banks from Canada, the U.K., and Europe, in addition to the Fed. The Fed chair said central banks, as leading employers of economists, can foster greater diversity in the profession.

“Throughout my career, in both the public and the private sectors, I have seen that the best and most successful organizations are often the ones that have a strong and persistent commitment to diversity and inclusion,” he said. “These organizations consistently attract the best talent, by investing in and retaining a world-class workforce.”

Powell is currently under consideration for another four-year term as Fed chair, with a decision expected sometime this month. President Joe Biden is also considering elevating Lael Brainard, the only Democrat on the Fed's board of governors, to be the next chair. Powell was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017.