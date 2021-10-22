Powell says inflation risks rising, but Fed can be 'patient'

“No one should doubt that we will use our tools to guide inflation back to 2%,” he said.

Consumer prices, according to the Fed's preferred gauge, jumped 4.3% in August from a year earlier, the fastest such increase in three decades.

The Fed chair said he is ready to taper, or reduce, the central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, which are intended to lower longer-term interest rates and encourage borrowing and spending.

But he added that it would be “premature” to raise the Fed's short-term interest rate, because the job market needs more time to recover. Powell noted that there are still 5 million fewer jobs in the U.S. than before the pandemic.

“We think we can be patient and allow the recovery to take place and allow the labor market to heal,” he said.