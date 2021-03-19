Powell: US economy gaining, but recovery 'far from complete'

He left that meeting, he writes, “with the conviction that its effect would not be confined to faraway lands, as I had thought, but would reach every part of the globe.”

One week later, in early March, the Fed held an emergency policy meeting with what Powell says was one agenda item: “How could we help people get through what was going to be a terribly difficult time?"

The officials concluded, he says, that they had to act forcefully because “the danger to the U.S. economy was grave.”

The central bank proceeded to slash its key short-term interest rate to a record low, started providing support to keep long-term rates low through the purchase of billions of dollars in bonds and established a series of emergency loan facilities to support the financial system.

Even with the Fed's rapid and broad-based response, Powell notes that the “ensuing downturn was unprecedented in speed, breadth and intensity.”

“The pandemic inflicted a cruel and uneven toll on lives and livelihoods," the Fed chair writes.

But, he says, "I truly believe that we will emerge from this crisis stronger and better, as we have done so often before.”