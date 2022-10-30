dayton-daily-news logo
Powerball draws $825M jackpot numbers, players await result

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot stood at an estimated $825 million grand prize during Saturday night's draw, but it was not immediately known if there was a winner.

The winning numbers announced at 11 p.m. Saturday were: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23.

The $825 million estimated jackpot is the second largest in Powerball history. Strong ticket sales pushed the estimate up from $800 million on Friday, according to Powerball.

If there is no winner, the next drawing could offer an even bigger prize.

It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and won the lottery game’s top prize, thanks to Powerball’s long odds of one in 292.2 million.

The biggest prize in U.S. history was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

