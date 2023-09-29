BreakingNews
Breast cancer rates continue to rise as health providers stress regular screenings

Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners

Another Powerball drawing, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward a billion dollars

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 51 minutes ago
X

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another Powerball drawing Saturday night, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward $1 billion.

The estimated $925 million prize is the world's ninth-largest lottery jackpot, behind earlier Powerball and Mega Millions prizes that all topped $1 billion.

The prize has grown so large because there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating to July 19. That streak without a jackpot winner is due to the game's long odds, 1 in 292.2 million, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large.

The $925 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $432.4 million.

Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In Other News
1
Storm pounds New York City area, flooding subways and leading to...
2
Shutdown's shadow, Biden's speech and arguing the case: Takeaways from...
3
United Autoworkers strikes spread to Chicago and Lansing as 7,000 more...
4
McCarthy launches last-ditch plan to keep government open but with...
5
Brazil's President Lula enters a hospital to undergo hip replacement...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top