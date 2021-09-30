Powerball jackpot rises to $620 million, 10th largest in US

Although the jackpot is billed as $620 million, that is the estimate for the annuity option paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always opt for the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing will be an estimated $446 million.

Either way, it's a huge amount of money, though it's far from the record prize. That was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016 by ticket holders from California, Florida and Tennessee.