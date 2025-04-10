Prada Group buys Versace fashion house from its U.S. owner in a deal valued at $1.4 billion

ROME (AP) — The Prada Group announced the purchase of the Versace fashion house from the U.S. luxury group Capri Holding in a cash deal valued at 1.25 billion euros ($1.4 billion.)
Versace has been owned since 2018 by the Capri Holding, which includes Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo.
Capri Holding paid $2 billion for Verace, but had been struggling in the recent era of “quiet luxury’’ to position the stalwart of Italian fashion with its sexy silhouettes and loud patterns.
In Other News
1
Trump's 'buy' tip on social media before his tariffs pause made money...
2
The week that Trump pushed the global economy to the brink with tariffs...
3
Inflation fell last month as gas prices dropped sharply, a sign prices...
4
Ksenia Karelina, a US-Russia dual national, freed in a prisoner swap...
5
The Latest: The EU to put tariffs on hold for 90 days to match Trump’s...