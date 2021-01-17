Prada intros anti-uniform during all-digital Fashion Week

“It is not often we find in fashion something that's so flexible, with so many facets,” Prada said in a video conversation with international fashion students. “With one piece you can express so many things, leaving open many possibilities.”

The designers said their still-new collaboration was based on the principle: if the other didn’t like an idea, it gets dropped. Or the other is won over, which was the case with Prada accepting pinstripes she has long loathed. “What I think is good, is the possibility to change my mind,’’ Prada said.

The show, like others, was broadcast on a maxi-screen in the heart of Milan’s shopping district. But with the city and region around it plunged into yet another partial lockdown on Sunday, the previews attracted little notice. What energy was missing from the streets of Milan was recouped on social media.

Fendi, Etro and outdoor brand Kway intended physical shows with guests, but had to scale back to closed-door runways. Dolce&Gabbana canceled, saying the restrictions in place wouldn't have allowed the necessary conditions for them to show.

Fendi's collection, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, featured quilted pieces made for easy layering, in the spirit of comfort and cocooning. Etro's paisley took on a casual flair, in silky tops or baggy trousers paired with crossbody bags and baseball caps. Kway's rain slickers, trenches and parkas got their fashion cred from streaks bright color and varied silhouettes.

Now, more than ever, as people have more time at home to consider how they want to present themselves to the world, fashion is less about trends, and more about individuality.

“Everybody should follow themselves," Prada said. “That for me is crucial, and fundamental. Clothes are an expression of your idea, of your personality ... The clothes are at the service of your life, of the person.”

A giant screen streams a Prada fashion live show during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A giant screen streams a Prada fashion live show during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A giant screen streams a Prada fashion live show during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A giant screen streams a Prada fashion live show during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A giant screen streams a Prada fashion live show during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A giant screen streams a Prada fashion live show during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A giant screen streams a Prada fashion live show during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A giant screen streams a Prada fashion live show during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

People walk past a giant screen streaming a Fendi fashion live show during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

People watch a giant screen streaming a Fendi fashion live show during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

A giant screen streams a Fendi fashion live show during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni