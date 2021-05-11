Preakness allows Medina Spirit to enter with extra testing

Medina Spirit and two other horses trained by Bob Baffert will be under extra scrutiny in the days leading up to the second jewel of the Triple Crown. The Maryland Racing Commission and Baffert have agreed to the conditions for Medina Spirit, fellow Preakness runner Concert Tour and Beautiful Gift, who is expected to run in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday.

Medina Spirit drew the No. 3 post in a field of 10 horses as the 9-5 morning-line favorite. Concert Tour drew the outside 10th post and is the second choice in the wagering at 5-2.