BreakingNews
Officials call for urgent evacuation at Ohio train derailment, fearing explosion
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Man City accused of breaching Premier League financial rules

Nation & World
Updated 8 minutes ago
Manchester City has been accused of numerous breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations between 2009-18

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City was accused by the Premier League on Monday of breaching a slew of financial rules from 2009-18, during which the club became a force in English and European soccer following its takeover by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family.

The league released a long statement detailing a list of alleged breaches of regulations by City after a four-year investigation, covering a period when the team won three Premier League titles — in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

City is accused of failing to provide “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position” between 2009-18 or give “full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts” from 2009-13.

Other alleged offenses include failure to comply with UEFA regulations from 2013-18, Premier League profitability and sustainability rules from 2015-18 and to assist with the league's investigation from December 2018 to the present day.

The league said it has referred the breaches to an independent commission ahead of a confidential hearing.

City could be at risk of severe punishment. The Premier League’s rule book gives a disciplinary commission powers to impose a range of sanctions plus the wider scope of “such other penalty as it shall think fit.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank raid
2
Concern rises for lives of 2 Thai activists on hunger strike
3
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,300
4
China accuses US of indiscriminate use of force over balloon
5
Kenya labor court rules that Facebook can be sued
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top