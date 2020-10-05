Premier League leader Everton signs Godfrey from Norwich

The 22-year-old Godfrey was part of the Norwich team that was relegated from the Premier League last season, but is regarded as a top prospect and was captain of England's under-21 side last year.

With Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite injured, Ancelotti currently has no back-up to center backs Yerry Mina and Michael Keane as Everton looks to maintain its brilliant start to the season that has left the team first in the Premier League after opening with four wins.