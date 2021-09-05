Presbyterian's Hefley sets FCS TD pass record in opener

Presbyterian made a winner of head coach Kevin Kelly, who was coaching his first college game. Kelly was selected for the job after leading Pulaski Academy of Little Rock, Arkansas, to nine state championships and 216 victories in 18 years.

The Blue Hose, who moved up to Division I play in 2007, also had two TD passes from backup QB Tyler Huff, breaking the team record of 11, set by David Klingler and the Houston Cougars in a win over Eastern Washington in 1990. Hefley broke the FCS record of nine, set by Mississippi Valley State's Willie Totten — who teamed up with wide receiver Jerry Rice to form the Satellite Express — in 1984. The record was tied by Portland State QB Drew Hubel in 2007.