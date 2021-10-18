dayton-daily-news logo
Prescott TD pass lifts Cowboys to 35-29 OT win over Pats

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

By KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Dak Prescott threw 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild finish to beat New England 35-29, their first win over Bill Belichick’s Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild finish to beat New England 35-29 on Sunday, their first win over Bill Belichick's Patriots.

Dallas hadn't won at New England since 1987 and was 0-5 against Belichick. The Cowboys (5-1) have won five straight, their longest winning streak since 2016.

The Cowboys led 17-14 entering the fourth quarter, and that's when the fun began. The teams traded five scores in the period, three in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

New England (2-4) was clinging to a 21-20 lead when sensational Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted Mac Jones and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown — his seventh pick and second pick-6 of the season — to put Dallas ahead 26-20. On the next play from scrimmage, Jones hit Kendrick Bourne for a 75-yard score. Jones hooked up with Jakobi Meyers for the 2-point conversion.

But Prescott led the Cowboys on a 40-yard drive and Greg Zuerlein's 49-yard field goal sent it to overtime. Dallas ended it after New England punted on its first possession as the Patriots dropped to 0-4 at home for the first time in Belichick's 22 years as coach.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) is embraced by Nelson Agholor, left, after his touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) is embraced by Nelson Agholor, left, after his touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, right, knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, on a touchdown attempt at the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, right, knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, on a touchdown attempt at the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) celebrates in the end zone after his touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) celebrates in the end zone after his touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, right, knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, on a touchdown attempt at the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, right, knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, on a touchdown attempt at the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is hit by New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills, bottom, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is hit by New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills, bottom, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, argues a call with officials during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, argues a call with officials during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) runs through the end zone on his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) runs through the end zone on his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) smiles while warming up prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) smiles while warming up prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass while pressured by New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass while pressured by New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

