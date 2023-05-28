President attends 2nd grandchild's graduation as daughter of Biden's late son leaves high school

Biden and his wife, Jill, were on hand Sunday to watch granddaughter Natalie Biden graduate from high school, the White House said. Natalie is the daughter of the president's late son, Beau. She is a student at St. Andrew's School in Middletown, Delaware, and will attend the University of Pennsylvania in the fall. Beau Biden graduated from Penn.

The private Episcopal school was the setting for some scenes from the 1989 movie “Dead Poets Society,” starring the late Robin Williams.