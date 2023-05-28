X

President attends 2nd grandchild's graduation as daughter of Biden's late son leaves high school

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
It's been a busier-than-usual graduation season for President Joe Biden

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — It's been a busier-than-usual graduation season for President Joe Biden.

Biden and his wife, Jill, were on hand Sunday to watch granddaughter Natalie Biden graduate from high school, the White House said. Natalie is the daughter of the president's late son, Beau. She is a student at St. Andrew's School in Middletown, Delaware, and will attend the University of Pennsylvania in the fall. Beau Biden graduated from Penn.

The private Episcopal school was the setting for some scenes from the 1989 movie “Dead Poets Society,” starring the late Robin Williams.

Presidents usually deliver a couple of commencement addresses every year, including at one of the military service academies. But this year, Biden also got to watch another one of his grandchildren go through that rite of passage.

Earlier this month, Biden and the first lady attended granddaughter Maisy Biden's commencement from Penn.

Biden was the commencement speaker at Howard University's commencement on May 13. He is also scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday.

In Other News
1
Fight still ahead for Texas' Ken Paxton after historic impeachment...
2
Right-wing populist Javier Milei gains support in Argentina by blasting...
3
Erdogan takes lead in unofficial count in Turkey’s presidential runoff
4
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed at French Open after no handshake with Belarus'...
5
Biden and GOP reach debt-ceiling deal. Now Congress must approve it to...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top