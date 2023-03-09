President Biden to visit Canada this month

Canada is among the United States' biggest trading partners, and it's a key defense ally as well.

The relationship was recently highlighted when the North American Aerospace Defense Command tracked a suspected Chinese spy balloon that passed over the two countries before being shot down over the coast of South Carolina.

A U.S. fighter jet later shot down an unidentified flying object in Canadian airspace.

Key priorities for Canada for the visit include ensuring the U.S. doesn’t enact protectionist trade measures, border migration challenges and support for Ukraine.

The coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually in 2021 and Biden has not visited yet Canada as president.

_____

Gillies reported from Toronto.