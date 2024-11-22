President of Atlanta's historically Black Spelman College steps down after leave of absence

Trustees said in a statement that they are working on a plan to select the college's next president. In the meantime, interim President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer remains in charge.

“I join the trustees in extending my gratitude to Dr. Gayle for her service to this amazing institution,” Brewer said in a video announcement. “I’m also excited to continue my service as your interim president.”

Brewer is the former chair of the school’s board of trustees and a part-owner of the Atlanta Falcons football team.

“I thank the larger Spelman community for this magnificent opportunity to serve as president. I have thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the outstanding students and future world leaders who have chosen to attend Spelman College,” Gayle said in the statement the college released. “I look forward to my next chapter.”

Gayle became Spelman's president in 2022 after former president Mary Schmidt Campbell retired. The school is part of the Atlanta University Center, a consortium of four historically Black schools.

Before working at Spelman, Gayle was president of the Chicago Community Trust, one of the nation's largest community foundations. She is also an epidemiologist who spent decades fighting AIDS and HIV and led an international anti-poverty group.

Brewer spent 12 years as chair of the school's board of trustees, where she worked with three Spelman presidents and chaired the two most successful fundraising campaigns in the college's history. She also previously served as president and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, chief operating officer of Starbucks and CEO of Sam's Club.