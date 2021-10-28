Presidents and popes over the years: Gifts, gaffes, grief

The president keeps a photo of one of his meetings with the pope behind his desk in the Oval Office. Their upcoming meeting continues a long tradition of president-and-pope encounters.

Some notable moments from meetings past:

—President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 meeting with Pope Paul VI at the Vatican was historic: The first Roman Catholic president of the United States was seeing the Roman Catholic pontiff only days after his coronation. Kennedy, who faced anti-Catholic bias during his presidential campaign, shook hands with the pope rather than kissing his ring, as is the usual practice for Catholics.

—Pope Paul VI’s trip to New York in October 1965 presented protocol problems. President Lyndon Johnson wanted to see him, but the pontiff was a chief of a state not officially recognized by the U.S. The solution: Johnson flew to New York for dinner at the apartment of his friend Arthur Goldberg, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and the pontiff was welcomed to Johnson’s suite at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel the next day.

—Johnson had a penchant for somewhat odd papal presents. At that 1965 meeting, his gifts to Paul included a silver-framed, autographed photograph of himself. Two years later, at their next meeting at the Vatican, Johnson presented the pontiff with a foot-high bust of himself.

—Jimmy Carter was the first president to play host to a pope at the White House. Pope John Paul II's stay at the White House featured 10,000 guests -- split between separate arrival and departure ceremonies on the North and South Lawns.

—President Ronald Reagan had trouble keeping his eyes open on his first visit to the Vatican in 1982. Reagan’s head bobbed and his eyes repeatedly closed for seconds at a time while John Paul talked solemnly of crises in the Falkland Islands and Lebanon. The incident came during a 10-day European trip with a packed schedule for Reagan. But it fed already rampant talk that the 71-year-old president wasn’t physically up to the job.

—Reagan sparked controversy over the separation of church and state in 1984 by establishing formal U.S. diplomatic relations with the Vatican, a long desire of the Holy See. Shortly afterward, Reagan and John Paul met during refueling stops at the airport in Fairbanks, Alaska (their paths were crossing as one finished and one began trips to Asia). The Alaska stop generated lots of excitement, but also scores of T-shirts reading “The Pope Meets the Dope.”

—For his last of four meetings with Pope John Paul, President Bill Clinton flew to St. Louis to greet the pontiff as he began a U.S. tour. Back in Washington, the Senate was in the throes of its impeachment trial against Clinton, and John Paul said “America faces a time of trial.” But it was generally assumed that the pontiff, who also challenged Americans to “a higher moral vision,” was speaking about his long-running and sharp dispute with Clinton over the president's support for abortion rights.

—At George W. Bush’s last meeting with John Paul, at the Vatican in June 2004, he presented the pope with the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. The pontiff responded by reading a statement about his “grave concern” over events in Iraq, where the U.S.-led war had been going on for just over a year.

—After John Paul died in 2005, Bush became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a papal funeral.

—At his first audience with John Paul’s successor, Pope Benedict XVI, Bush’s overly casual behavior was noted by many Italians and Vatican watchers. He addressed the pope as “sir,” rather than the customary “your holiness,” and leaned far back in his chair with one leg thrown informally over another, instead of the ramrod-straight physical posture more commonly seen in the pontiff’s presence. Rome’s ANSA agency flashed a “Gaffe Presidente” headline.

—For Benedict’s first U.S. tour as pope, there were several presidential firsts: Bush traveled to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to meet the pontiff’s plane, brought the largest crowd of his presidency to the South Lawn for Benedict’s arrival ceremony, and hosted a dinner in the pope’s honor that Benedict didn't attend.

—Former President Barack Obama met with Pope Francis twice, once at the Vatican in 2014 and again during the pope’s 2015 visit to the U.S., where Obama met Francis on the tarmac at Andrews and played host in the Oval Office. Before 11,000 people on the South Lawn of the White House, Obama praised the pope as a “living example of Jesus’ teachings,” while Francis lauded Obama for his commitment to addressing climate change.

—Former President Donald Trump had a famously prickly relationship with Pope Francis. The two sparred during the 2016 campaign, with Francis taking a veiled swipe at Trump by declaring that people who think only of building barriers instead of bridges are “not Christian.” Trump, who campaigned on building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, called the comments “disgraceful” and suggested the Mexican government was using Francis as a pawn. When the two met at the Vatican in 2017, photos showed a stone-faced Francis standing next to a grinning Trump. The president later said their meeting had been “fantastic.”

___ AP News Researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

Caption FILE - In this Oct. 4, 1965, file photo Pope Paul VI, left, and President Lyndon B. Johnson are seen during the Pontiff's visit to New York.

Caption FILE - In this March 27, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis and President Barack Obama smile as they meet at the Vatican.

Caption FILE - In this June 7, 1982 file photo, President Ronald Reagan and his wife, first lady, Nancy Reagan, meet Pope John Paul II at the Vatican.

Caption FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump on the occasion of their private audience, at the Vatican.

Caption FILE - In this June 13, 2008, file photo, Pope Benedict XVI and US President George W. Bush walk in the Vatican Gardens during their meeting at the Vatican.

Caption FILE- In this Dec. 6, 1959 file photo, President Dwight D. Eisenhower walks with Pope John XXIII at the Vatican.

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 12, 1993, file photo, President Bill Clinton points out people in the crowd to Pope John Paul II as he arrives in Denver, Colo.

Caption FILE - In this June 13, 2008 file photo, President George W. Bush walks with Pope Benedict XVI to the Lourdes Grotto at the Vatican.

Caption FILE - In this Sept. 28, 1970 file photo President Richard Nixon talks with Pope Paul VI as they meet in the Vatican.

Caption FILE - In this Nov. 8, 1991, file photo Pope John Paul II invites U.S. President George Bush, accompanied by his wife, Barbara, to meet members of the clergy gathered in the Vatican's Clementine Hall. The President and the Pope met after the President attended the NATO Summit in Rome.

Caption FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo President Donald Trump stands with Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican.

Caption FILE - In this Oct. 6, 1979 file photo President Jimmy Carter , right, talks with Pope John Paul II at the White House in Washington. Carter hosted the first White House by a pope.

Caption FILE - In this March 27, 2014 file photo, President Barack Obama, left, reacts as he meets with Pope Francis, center, during their exchange of gifts at the Vatican.

Caption FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2001, file photo former President George HW Bush shakes hands with Pope John II during a private audience at the Vatican.